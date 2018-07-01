Advertisement

Wildfire roars to life overnight in Yolo County, growing to 16,000 acres and forcing evacuations

Joel Rubin
By
Jul 01, 2018 | 11:40 AM
A woman takes photos from the upper parking lot of the Cache Creek Casino Resort overlooking the County fire as it burns out of control in Brooks, Calif., on Saturday, June 30. The blaze spread quickly overnight and had burned more than 16,000 acres by Sunday morning. (PETER DASILVA/ EPA/Shutterstock)

A wildfire in the Yolo County countryside roared to life overnight as firefighters ordered mandatory evacuations and battled to get a toehold on the 16,000-acre blaze in the face of hot, gusty winds.

On Saturday evening, fire officials said the County fire had burned a few thousand acres in and around Guinda, a rural community about 50 miles northwest of Sacramento. Fire officials, however, warned that red flag conditions — a perilous mix of low humidity, strong winds and high temperatures — could fuel the fire overnight.

By dawn it was clear they had been right to worry. The fire had quadrupled in size by mid-morning, according to Cal-Fire, the agency that coordinates responses to wildfires across the state.

As the fire continued to spread throughout Sunday morning, fire officials significantly increased the area under mandatory evacuations to include people living and camping on Lake Berryessa to Route 89, about 25 miles away. About 150 firefighters, meanwhile, continued to work to contain the fire as it pushed west into Napa County and a dozen pilots made water drops from helicopters.

Sattelite imagery from the National Weather Service and photos posted on social media showed winds had carried the smoke from the fire 75 miles into the Bay Area, blanketing Oakland with an eerie yellow haze.

This is the second major wildfire in Northern California in the last two weeks and is one of several burning throughout the state. It comes a year after a massive firestorm swept through Northern California wine country.

