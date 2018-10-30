Couple who died after falling in Yosemite National Park identified

Authorities on Monday identified a man and woman who died last week after falling from Taft Point in Yosemite National Park.
Vishnu Viswanath, 29, and his wife, Meenakshi Moorthy, 30, died last week after plunging from the popular hiking destination, the Fresno Bee reported, citing park officials.
The couple were citizens of India who were living in the U.S., according to the Bee. They ran a travel blog called Holidays and Happily Ever Afters, which chronicled their adventures in scenic spots around the world, and ran an Instagram account with the same name that had more than 12,000 followers.
On the blog, Moorthy, who had pink hair, described herself as “a mermaid-haired wanderess who loves to waltz with words” and Viswanath as “Captain Creative who wows me and everyone with his phantasmagoric photographic skills.” The couple, she wrote, had been “diagnosed with a ‘curious case of interminable travel bug.’”
In March, Moorthy posted a photo of herself on Instagram, sitting on a cliff at the North Rim of the Grand Canyon in a shirt that said “Sunset Chaser.” In the caption, she wrote about the dangers of taking dramatic “daredevilry” photos for likes on social media.
“A lot of us including yours truly is a fan of daredevilry attempts of standing at the edge of cliffs and skyscrapers, but did you know that wind gusts can be FATAL???” Moorthy wrote. “Is our life just worth one photo?”
The National Park Service is investigating how the pair fell. Their bodies were discovered Thursday about 800 feet below Taft Point.
“This recovery operation involved park rangers using technical climbing and rappelling techniques, in addition to helicopter support from the California Highway Patrol,” the park service wrote in a statement.
The College of Engineering, Chengannur, in India wrote in a Facebook post that the couple were alumni of a computer science and engineering program.
“Our hearts go out to the friends and family members of this lovely couple,” the college wrote. “May their souls rest in peace.”