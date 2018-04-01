Meghan Markle's father lives in a quiet Baja town; but the British paparazzi have come knocking

A former actress who starred in the television legal drama series "Suits," Meghan Markle has spoken fondly about her father. A recent article in Britain's Telegraph newspaper reports that in her now-deleted lifestyle blog, the Tig, she recalled how her father would find the time to take her to her Saturday ballet class, despite working 75 hours a week. He took her on trips to Big Bear Lake and helped with the lighting of her high school musical shows, the article said.