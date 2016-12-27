What's in a name? For Metro stations, it could be corporate sponsorship

Board a bus sponsored by Google. Take the subway to the Madame Tussauds/Hollywood station. Or hop on the Tropicana Orange Line through the San Fernando Valley.

Under a policy approved this month by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, the name of practically every part of Los Angeles County’s sprawling transit system will be up for sale, from train stations and bus lines to maintenance facilities, ticketing machines and parking garages.

The decision has raised some eyebrows among skeptics who argue that corporate naming rights could cause headaches for Metro — or just embarrass riders.

“I just hope it’s not too awkward,” said Brian Bond, 31, as he waited for a Red Line train downtown. Asked to elaborate on what names could cross the line, he paused, then said: “Viagra? No, wait. Diapers.”

Others have wondered: How would the names sound over an intercom? Pepsi Presents Pershing Square Station? The Metamucil Experience at North Hollywood?

Proponents of the naming-rights policy admit some names would be more appealing than others, but say it’s hard to turn down free money that could be used to subsidize fares or upgrade the Metro system.

“I was never really in favor of advertising on buses or some of the other things we’ve done,” John Fasana, mayor of Duarte and chairman of the Metro board, said at a recent meeting. “But I am less in favor of fare hearings.”

The naming-rights policy was proposed as part of a broader Metro initiative to stave off long-term operating deficits. It’s unclear how much revenue the program could bring in, because each deal will be negotiated separately.

Metro’s financial picture is rosier than it has been in years, following last month’s passage of Measure M. The half-cent sales tax for transportation projects will raise an estimated $860 million in 2018, and $120 billion over the first four decades of assessment.

Still, advertising income is also important, particularly because it doesn’t carry the same spending restrictions as sales tax revenue, Metro spokeswoman Pauletta Tonilas said.

The naming-rights guidelines will bar partnerships with tobacco, alcohol and adult entertainment companies, so transit riders won’t encounter a Bacardi bus or a Marlboro/Highland Park Gold Line station. The agreement also precludes sponsorship agreements with political and religious organizations.

Those guidelines, though, don’t protect Metro from the risk of partnering with a company that later faces a scandal, said Ira S. Kalb, a USC assistant professor of marketing. (The most famous example? Enron Field, a sponsorship the Houston Astros paid $2.1 million to terminate 28 years early.)

Contracts will be negotiated to allow Metro to end the sponsorship in the event of an Enron-like disaster, officials say. The policy also precludes business with firms that have “a history of fraudulent, unethical or prejudicial behavior.”

That phase, critics say, is vague enough to apply to the business dealings of most companies. Sheila Kuehl, a Los Angeles County supervisor and Metro director, said at a recent meeting that scandal seems “inevitable for about 31% of all corporations.”

“Wells Fargo, for instance, is not tobacco, it’s not alcohol — but had we cut a deal with Wells Fargo, we would be embarrassed right now,” she said, referring to the recent scandal over the bank opening unauthorized accounts for millions of customers.

Companies can face the risk from partnering with Metro too, Kalb said, particularly if something gruesome later happens at a station emblazoned with its logo.

Any naming-rights agreement that would raise more than $500,000 or last longer than five years would need the approval of the agency’s directors. Metro will also seek input from neighborhoods where the stations would be renamed, Tonilas said.

Officials caution that Los Angeles riders should not expect immediate results or significant long-term profits. In other U.S. cities, transit agencies have largely been more enthusiastic about corporate sponsorship than the companies they hoped to woo.

Boston has sought corporate sponsors for a handful of downtown rail stations twice in two decades without success. Orange County officials haven’t secured a sponsor for an expensive but little-used transit hub in Anaheim that opened two years ago.

In New York, transit officials pursued naming-rights deals for five years before inking a sole sponsorship — adding the name “Barclays Center” to the subway station closest to the Brooklyn arena. That deal will cost the developer $4 million over two decades.

Two Philadelphia rail stations, renamed for AT&T and a local hospital, bring in more than $1 million annually for the local transit authority. In Denver and San Diego, universities have signed multi-year deals to add their names to rail lines.

Metro’s next step will be hiring a consultant to assess what parts of the system could be sponsored and how much those rights would be worth, taking into account the location and the number of people who pass through, said Glen Becerra, Metro’s deputy executive officer for marketing.