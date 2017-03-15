Judge throws out murder conviction, orders man released from custody after 32 years behind bars

A Los Angeles County judge Wednesday threw out the murder conviction of a man who served 32 years behind bars for a crime his attorneys say he didn’t commit.

“I think this is justice,” Judge Laura F. Priver said before ordering that Andrew Wilson be released from custody as soon as possible.

Wilson, 62, was convicted of robbery and murder in the 1984 stabbing death of a 21-year-old man with a disorder that kept his blood from clotting.

He has always maintained his innocence.

“This case is like something you would see on TV,” said Laurie Levenson of Loyola Law School's Project for the Innocent, which championed Wilson’s case. “It has everything from bad witness identification, not turning over impeachment evidence, having a theory and marching toward it, officers putting a full-court press on witnesses.”

When deputies ushered Wilson into the courtroom in handcuffs Wednesday, he smiled at law students seated in the audience and fist bumped one of his attorneys.

Toward the beginning of the hearing, Deputy Dist. Atty. Erika Jerez conceded that “cumulative errors” had deprived Wilson of his constitutional right to a fair trial. The district attorney’s office, she added, doesn’t plan to refile charges against him.

But in a letter to the judge last week, Jerez wrote that the district attorney’s office “wishes to make it explicitly clear that while we believe the record demonstrates Mr. Wilson was denied a fundamentally fair trial, we do not believe Mr. Wilson is factually innocent.”

The defense contends that Wilson is indeed innocent and on May 3 the judge is expected to hold a hearing to begin the process of determining whether Wilson is factually innocent — a designation needed to receive compensation from he state.

At the end of the hearing, Priver smiled as she turned to the defendant’s table.

“You ready for the words, Mr. Wilson?” she asked.

He nodded.

“You’re discharged,” she told him.

“Thank you,” he said, softly. “Thank you.”

Paula Mitchell, the lead attorney on Wilson’s case, said that the trial prosecutor, Laura Aalto — who has retired from the district attorney’s office — allegedly withheld several pieces of key evidence from the defense. There was evidence, Mitchell said, that the sole eyewitness to the crime — the victim’s girlfriend, Saladena Bishop — was not credible.

Before she testified at Wilson’s trial, Bishop filed a false police report accusing another man of kidnapping and attempted rape, Mitchell said. The charges in that case were ultimately dropped, because law enforcement determined Bishop to be “a liar,” according to court documents. That information, however, was never turned over to the defense.

There’s also evidence, records show, that LAPD Det. Richard Marks directed Bishop to Wilson’s photo while showing her a set of pictures and asking if she recognized the man who attacked her boyfriend.

Mitchell said the prosecution also suppressed evidence that the victim’s best friend contacted Aalto before Wilson’s trial to tell her that he believed Bishop was in fact responsible for the slaying and alleged that she had stabbed his friend with a knife in the past. Bishop could not be reached for comment.

Loyola Law School's Project for the Innocent learned of Wilson’s case in 2015 from the federal public defender’s office, which was looking into another murder case involving the same LAPD detective.

According to court documents, in a recently recorded interview with Wilson’s attorneys and prosecutors, Marks said that he knew that directing a witnesses’ attention to a photo could lead to unreliable or tainted identifications.

A police spokeswoman said the department had no comment on the defense allegations about Marks, but said that the detective is now retired. Marks could not be reached for comment.

Wilson is expected to be released from custody late Wednesday afternoon. His first plan once he’s out? Visit his 96-year-old mother in St. Louis.

Reached by phone at her home, Margie Davis said she was ecstatic.

For 30 years, she wrote letters to anyone she could think of – my son was wrongfully convicted, she’d tell them, please help.

“I sent it to the L.A. Times, they ignored it. I sent it to the governor, he ignored it. I sent to the Justice Department. Everyone ignored it,” she said. “I just didn’t have any help.”

Davis said she didn’t have hope in the system, and never expected her son to be released.

“I knew that he was innocent all along,” she said. “It’s no news to me. He is an honest person – I knew he wouldn’t lie.”

