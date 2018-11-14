PG&E outlook ominous if utility found responsible for California’s worst wildfire

The state Legislature last year approved a bill that will offer financial help to utility companies facing massive fire losses. Though the bill was scaled back from an earlier effort to rewrite a liability standard that applies to the companies when their equipment is involved in sparking a fire, it nonetheless offers new power to the California Public Utilities Commission to offer concessions when appropriate. The bill allows the company to borrow money for its 2017 wildfire costs while using money collected from ratepayers to pay back the loan.