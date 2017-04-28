He tried to cool a city's anger, only to watch helplessly as it burned during the 1992 riots

Three days before the rioting began, the Rev. Cecil L. Murray took to the pulpit for his Sunday sermon.

“Be cool,” Murray implored. “Even in anger, be cool.”

For weeks, the 62-year-old pastor of the First African Methodist Episcopal Church had watched anger and distrust grow in his community with each replaying of the video — the inescapable footage showing Los Angeles police officers cruelly beating Rodney King.

“And if you're gonna burn something down, don't burn down the house of the victims, brother! Burn down the Legislature! Burn down the courtroom!” he said.

His words were an appeal for calm, an effort to temper brewing frustrations as the jury deliberation was about to go into its fourth day.

He wiped the sweat off his brow. Behind him on the altar, a mural depicted the church’s illustrious history in the city. In front of him, above the pews filled with parishioners, were the the words, “First to Serve.”

“Burn it down by voting, brother! Burn it down by standing with us at Parker Center, brother! Burn it down by saying to [Police Chief] Daryl Gates: ‘This far, and no farther!’”

It was April 1992. Murray had led the city’s oldest and perhaps most politically active black church for almost 15 years. Back then, First AME played an outsize role in South Los Angeles, serving as a political and religious forum and a place for dialogue about issues facing the city — most notably the community’s rocky relations with the police department.

The oldest black congregation in L.A., First AME was the place national politicians went to reach black voters. It also was a social services organization that helped with housing, childhood education and low-income loans. The church — built in the Late Modern style by famed African American architect Paul R. Williams — sits on a bluff in the West Adams district, long a fashionable address for the city’s black residents, with commanding views of Los Angeles.

The King tape, with its grainy and harshly lit images, offered proof to the world of the brutal disregard the Los Angeles Police Department had for African Americans. The trial of Sgt. Stacey C. Koon and Officers Laurence M. Powell, Timothy E. Wind and Theodore J. Briseno had become a test of justice.

“The defense attorneys,” Murray continued, his voice rising in indignation, “are trying to convince us that we didn't see what we thought we saw on that video. I don't know what you saw, but I saw a man being brutalized! I saw an unarmed man being brutalized! I saw an unarmed, prostrate man being brutalized!”

But only a few believed that justice would be served, and Murray feared for the worst. Twenty-seven years earlier, six days of looting and arson had consumed the neighborhood of Watts. Thirty-four people had died.

The city, Murray believed, could not afford a replay of that violence.

An image from the video showing LAPD officers beating Rodney King in Los Angeles.

“We had all thanked God for the video”

Three days later, Murray’s anxiety had not eased. Around lunchtime on April 29, word spread that the jury had reached a decision. An announcement would be made that afternoon.

The pastor knelt before the altar to pray. He asked God “to empower us to help liberty become ‘liberty and justice for all.’”

For weeks, Murray had been meeting with the mayor, Tom Bradley; the president of the Los Angeles Urban League, John Mack, and other city officials and community leaders to craft a plan for this moment.

They knew that with just a spark of violence and overreaction from the police, the city could ignite. They decided to hold a rally on the night the verdict was announced.

“If the verdict is just,” Murray explained at the time, “we must ask: ‘Where do we go from here?’ If the verdict is unjust, we must ask: ‘Where do we go from here, and how do we maintain stability?’”

Ushers placed speakers on the rooftop of the church to prepare for the large crowd, possibly overflowing into the street.

Mack, a respected voice for justice in the city and a fierce critic of the Police Department, rushed to the scene.

On several occasions during the three-month trial, he had driven from south L.A. to the courtroom in Simi Valley. He had studied the jurors’ faces as the prosecution played the tape.

They were motionless, he recalled. “They sat showing no emotion, no reaction one way or the other. They were stone-faced. I was hoping that the videotape was getting through, making the point that this beating was totally unwarranted.”

“We had all thanked God for the video,” recalled Mack, now 80 and retired, who had served after the riots as president of the Los Angeles Police Commission. Still, he wondered whether the jury would see what others had seen in the beating of King.

White Angelenos told him the video opened their eyes, and many condemned the officers’ actions. But the mostly white enclave of Simi Valley was home for many in law enforcement, and jurors — drawn from that community — might have supported the officers’ actions.

“Perhaps naively, we were still hoping against hope that this jury would find those officers guilty,” Mack said.

As he entered the church, he felt the urgency and fear, an “air of great expectation.”

Nearly 3,000 people had gathered in the sanctuary to watch the verdict on television. Together they heard what they had feared the most.

“Not guilty … not guilty … not guilty … not guilty.”

The Rev. Cecil L. Murray listens as the verdicts are announced in the Rodney King trial.

“We felt utterly helpless standing there”

Within an hour of the verdict, Los Angeles police were responding to reports of angry crowds on the streets of South L.A.

Police took positions near the corner of Florence and Normandie avenues, a few miles south of the First AME Church. But the crowd got so big the officers had to withdraw, leaving behind a growing mob.

More and more people — parishioners, strangers, television crews from around the world and community leaders like Mayor Bradley — arrived at the church, looking for answers.

Murray felt his adrenaline rise.

“We felt utterly helpless standing there,” he recalled a few days later. “Soon the palm branches and the fronds would catch; it would leap across the street. We would be consumed.”

Bradley stood at the pulpit and denounced the verdict, delivering a fiery speech broadcast on television.

“The jury's verdict,” he said, “will never outlive the images of the savage beating seared forever into our minds and souls. … I understand full well that we must give voice to our great frustration. I know that we must express our profound outrage. But we must do so in ways that bring honor to ourselves and our communities."

The reporters who were broadcasting live from the church had placed portable televisions along the pews, giving everyone a view of what was happening in the streets.