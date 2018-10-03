Suburban California white supremacists at center of Charlottesville hate conspiracy case

Much of the violence at the Charlottesville rallies was captured in photos and videos, screenshots of which were laid out in an affidavit prepared by an FBI task force officer. In one scene, White headbutted a woman, leaving her with a bloody gash on her face. In another, White grabbed a counter-protester by the shoulders and jerked him away before he headbutted a minister wearing a clerical collar. The footage also appears to show Miselis, his hands taped, shoving a black man to the ground and then striking him.