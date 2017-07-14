He made large drug busts along a stretch of the 5 Freeway. Now an L.A. County deputy's credibility is questioned in court

Along a winding stretch of the 5 Freeway near the Grapevine, Los Angeles County sheriff’s Deputy James Peterson has built a reputation for sniffing out drugs.

In recent months, Peterson made at least six large busts, uncovering stashes of narcotics in cars he stopped for speeding and other minor violations. In one vehicle, he found a storage compartment stuffed with 28 pounds of methamphetamine and three pounds of heroin. Some of the men he arrested were armed.

They appeared to be the kind of needle-in-the-haystack discoveries that sheriff’s officials wanted from Peterson and the handful of other deputies assigned to a small unit launched in 2012 with a tough mission: Interrupt the flow of drugs north from Mexico by picking off traffickers as they try to make it out of Los Angeles on the busy freeway.

But in court, some of Peterson’s cases have crumbled.

Men he arrested have accused the 20-year veteran deputy of violating their constitutional rights by fabricating reasons for the traffic stops and the searches that turned up the drugs.

No judge has yet ruled on the claims, but in one recent case, evidence found by Peterson — guns and drugs — was thrown out when a judge decided that a video showed no legal grounds for his traffic stop. And in another, prosecutors from the U.S. attorney’s office simply gave up, asking the judge to set free two men Peterson caught allegedly armed and carrying nearly two pounds of meth. Defense attorneys said they plan to challenge Peterson’s arrests in the other federal cases.

The government has made the decision ... that these guilty drug traffickers should no longer be prosecuted. — U.S. District Judge John F. Walter

A dash cam video shows Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy James Peterson making a traffic stop during which drugs were found. A judge ruled the deputy's traffic stop was improper and suppressed the drug evidence. A dash cam video shows Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy James Peterson making a traffic stop during which drugs were found. A judge ruled the deputy's traffic stop was improper and suppressed the drug evidence. See more videos

Law enforcement records obtained by the Los Angeles Times show that concerns about Peterson’s credibility were first raised several years ago in the U.S. attorney’s office. In 2014, the federal prosecutor dismissed a case after concluding that Peterson’s account of how he found the drugs was unreliable, according to a L.A. County district attorney’s memo. Months later, the government dismissed another of Peterson’s drug cases.

The D.A.’s office ultimately concluded that there was insufficient evidence to prove that Peterson had willfully lied, but legal experts questioned why federal prosecutors would continue using him on large-scale drug cases.

“I would certainly have concerns about going back to an individual if there were questions about his credibility,” said attorney Richard Drooyan, a former top official in the U.S. attorney’s office in Los Angeles and a federal court monitor of the Sheriff’s Department. “It is a significant matter whenever the office decides it has to dismiss a case because of doubts over an officer.”

The U.S. attorney’s office declined to comment. In court, however, a top official in the office said federal prosecutors have never concluded that Peterson lacks credibility, despite the dismissals.

Sheriff’s Capt. Holly Francisco, who oversees the department’s Narcotics Bureau, said federal prosecutors had not informed her of the challenges to Peterson’s credibility in federal court or the dismissed cases.

In response to questions from The Times about Peterson, a sheriff’s spokeswoman said in a statement, “We are not jumping to any conclusions and would caution any responsible party from doing the same.”

Attorney Richard A. Shinee, general counsel for the union that represents rank-and-file deputies, declined to discuss the federal cases but defended Peterson’s work.

“Deputy Peterson has been an extraordinarily effective investigator,” Shinee said. “I know nothing concerning these allegations that should taint his credibility.”

Peterson, who did not respond to requests for comment, has been assigned to the Domestic Highway Enforcement Team since its inception in 2012. The team trolls for serious criminals along a stretch of the 5 Freeway between Santa Clarita and the county line in Gorman.

Officially, the deputies are on the lookout for a range of criminal activity, including human and weapons trafficking. But in reality, most of the team’s cases involve drug crimes, court records show. To establish his credentials in court filings, Peterson wrote that, during his time on the highway team, he has “actively arrested, assisted in the arrest, or investigated over 300 persons for drug trafficking related offenses.”

Peterson’s problems began in July 2014, when he pulled over an old Honda Accord north of Santa Clarita allegedly for drifting between lanes and having illegally tinted windows.

In his arrest report, Peterson wrote that he became suspicious after observing that the driver’s hands were shaking and that he was sweating despite the air conditioning in the car. In a hidden compartment inside a stereo speaker, Peterson found three pounds of methamphetamine.

The prosecutor in the case abruptly asked the judge to dismiss the charges against the driver, Rafael Arellano, after Peterson changed his account of how he obtained consent to search Arellano’s car.

In his arrest report, Peterson made no mention of speaking Spanish with Arellano. But after Arellano’s attorney questioned how his Spanish-speaking client could have consented to the search, Peterson submitted a sworn statement saying he had asked for permission in Spanish and had called a Spanish-speaking deputy to the scene.

Later, he acknowledged to the prosecutor in the case that he had used Google’s online translation program to ask for consent, according to the district attorney’s memo. The Spanish verb “buscar” that Peterson said he ended up using when he asked Arellano for permission has multiple meanings, the memo said.

The U.S. attorney’s office “expressed their concerns over Peterson’s credibility” to sheriff’s officials, who in turn conducted a perjury investigation, according to the memo.

The deputy district attorney who wrote the memo concluded that the investigation found no evidence that Peterson had willfully falsified his arrest report. He reasoned in the memo that the deputy’s failure to mention his use of Spanish in the report was not necessarily inconsistent with his later accounts.

Arellano, who was in the country illegally, was deported.

Several months after that case was dismissed, another assistant U.S. attorney moved to have a second case involving Peterson dismissed only days after it was filed. In that case, the deputy had found nine pounds of methamphetamine. No reason was given for the dismissal.

Peterson was back in federal court late last year when prosecutors filed charges against two men he caught allegedly carrying 10 pounds of methamphetamine and a handgun. Over the next five months, the government filed at least five more cases based on arrests by Peterson.