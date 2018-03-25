Al Sharpton will attend funeral of Stephon Clark, unarmed man killed in police shooting

The Rev. Al Sharpton on Sunday said he was "alarmed" by the shooting death in Sacramento of an unarmed African American man by police, as an attorney for the man's family disputed police accounts that he was a suspected vandal.
Sharpton said he planned to attend the funeral Thursday of Stephon Clark, 22, who was gunned down in his grandmother's backyard on March 18. Police believed Clark was armed with a gun, but only a cellphone was recovered at the scene.
Clark's death sparked tensions in the state capital Friday night, capping a week of unrest following the shooting, with protesters briefly shutting down Interstate 5, blocking access to a Sacramento Kings basketball game at Golden 1 Center arena and later clashing with police in riot gear.
"Certainly this case has not gotten the national attention that I think it deserves," Sharpton said in a segment on his MSNBC show PoliticsNation, criticizing Atty. Gen. Jeff Sessions for not addressing police reform when he spoke to a black law enforcement group in Alabama last week. "Twenty shots at an unarmed man. I immediately was alarmed by this."
Appearing on Sharpton's show, Benjamin Crump, an attorney for Clark's family, called the shooting a "tragic senseless killing."
"He made no threat against the police, and the police offered no warning to him. They didn't identify themselves," Crump said.
In a separate interview with Reuters last week, Crump disputed police accounts leading up to the shooting that implied Clark had been breaking windows in the neighborhood. He said that police had not been honest with his family, initially telling them Clark had a crowbar when the only item found on him was a cellphone.
"This family completely rejects anything that the Sacramento Police Department tried to claim to justify this execution of their loved one," Crump said.
The incident began when Sacramento police officers responded to the 7500 block of 29th Street around 9:15 p.m. after receiving a call that a 6-foot-1 man wearing a black hoodie and dark pants was breaking into vehicles, authorities said. The caller said the man had broken car windows and was hiding in a backyard, according to the police department.
A sheriff's department helicopter circling overhead spotted a man in a backyard about 9:25 p.m. and directed police officers toward him, authorities said. Deputies told police that the man had picked up a "toolbar" and broken a window to a home.
The man then was seen running south, toward the front of the house, where he stopped and was looking into another car, police said. Following deputies' directions, officers entered the front yard of a home and saw the man along the side of the residence.
Police said the officers ordered the man to stop and show his hands, but he ran toward the back of the home. They chased him to the backyard, where, authorities say, he turned and advanced toward the officers "while holding an object which was extended in front of him."
"The officers believed the suspect was pointing a firearm at them. Fearing for their safety, the officers fired their duty weapons, striking the suspect multiple times," the Police Department said in a prepared statement.
Clark was pronounced dead at the scene.
Before their game Sunday at Golden 1 Center, Sacramento Kings and Boston Celtics players announced that they would wear warm-up T-shirts bearing Clark's name. The black shirts have the words "Accountability. We Are One" on the front and "Stephon Clark" on the back.
