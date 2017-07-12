Bomb threat at UCLA causes evacuation of some dorm residents to Drake Stadium

Authorities were responding to a bomb threat reported at a UCLA recreation center Wednesday night, officials said on Twitter.

The university evacuated about three residence halls after receiving the threat via telephone, said Brian Haas, a UCLA spokesman.

A UCLA Bruin Alert was issued shortly after 10 p.m., notifying the university community about the bomb threat.

Large crowds of students evacuating the dorms were being directed to Drake Stadium.

“This is really precautionary at this point,” Haas said.

About 30 minutes after the first alert, a second notice was issued stating that the “situation is still active.”

Residents were advised to stay indoors unless otherwise instructed.

