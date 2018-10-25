Package addressed to Rep. Maxine Waters prompts evacuation of South L.A. mail facility

Authorities are evacuating a postal facility in South Los Angeles after workers found a suspicious package addressed to Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Los Angeles), law enforcement sources said.
The Los Angeles Police Department and federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are on the scene investigating the package.
Officials plan to deploy a robot to examine the package, the sources said.
Packages containing makeshift pipe bombs and addressed to high-profile political targets, including President Obama and Hillary Clinton, set off a wave of panic Wednesday.
Waters also had a suspicious package destined for her Washington office that was intercepted at a Maryland mail facility. Officials are unsure if that package is related to the other cases.