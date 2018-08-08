Man suspected of setting Holy fire is arrested while 18 wildfires continue to burn across California

A man suspected of starting the Holy fire in Orange County has been arrested, Cleveland National Forest officials announced Wedesday.
Forrest Gordon Clark, 51, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony arson, one count of felony threat to terrorize and one count of misdemeanor resisting arrest in connection with the ignition of the Holy fire.
It was not immediately clear how the fire was set. Clark was arrested Tuesday, according to online jail records, and is being held on $1-million bond.
He is slated to appear in court Thursday, records show. The Orange County district attorney's office and a public information officer for the Holy fire declined to comment.
The Holy fire, which has burned 4,129 acres and was 5% contained as of Wednesday morning, broke out Aug. 6 and has destroyed 12 structures. Fire officials said the fire is burning toward Horsethief Canyon and McVicker Drainage.
Expected higher humidity and cooler temperatures could aid firefighters as they build containment lines around the blaze, which has ripped through chaparral and brush.
In all, 18 wildfires are burning across the state. They have scorched a total of roughly 600,000 — an area roughly the size of Sacramento County.
The largest of the fires is the Mendocino Complex, which is made up of the Ranch and River fires.
The fires have burned more than 300,000 acres and is the largest recorded by California fire officials.