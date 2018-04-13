Will Ferrell hurt in SUV crash on Interstate 5

A two-vehicle crash Thursday night on Interstate 5 in Mission Viejo left actor Will Ferrell and three other people injured.
The crash occurred at 10:55 p.m. Thursday south of Alicia Parkway, the California Highway Patrol said.
Orange County Fire Authority Larry Kurtz told KTLA that four people, including three men and one woman, who were riding in the SUV that overturned in the accident were transported from the scene. TMZ obtained video showing Ferrell on a paramedic stretcher and talking on a cellphone at the crash scene. KTLA also obtained a video of Ferrell in an ambulance after the crash. Kurtz did not identity any of those hurt.
The actor was on his way back from a "Funny or Die'' event at Oceanside High School in which he appeared as Ron Burgundy, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune.