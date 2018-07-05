Claude Lanzmann, director of Holocaust film ‘Shoah,' dies at 92

The film opens with Simon Srebnik, who as a 13-year-old Jewish detainee sang for the SS and fed their rabbits at the Chelmno concentration camp. Crediting a sweet voice with his survival, Srebnik performs the same songs for Lanzmann as he is rowed along the placid river that leads to the camp. Later, it is revealed that among Srebnik's tasks was to dump bags filled crushed bones of Jews into the same waters.