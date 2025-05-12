Sabu, a.k.a. hardcore wrestling pioneer Terry Brunk, dies at 60

Sabu, who is known as an originator of hardcore wrestling, often leapt from chairs and threw his opponents through tables and barbed wire.

Terry Brunk, the professional wrestling pioneer known to fans as Sabu, has died at age 60, World Wrestling Entertainment announced Sunday.

No cause of death has been given.

The nephew of WWE Hall of Famer Ed “The Sheik” Farhat, Brunk wrestled on several circuits, including a handful of appearances with WWE (then known as World Wrestling Federation, or WWF) in 1993. He then rose to fame with Extreme Championship Wrestling, for which he was a two-time champion.

Known as an originator of hardcore wrestling, Sabu often leapt from chairs and threw his opponents through tables and barbed wire. He signed with WWE in 2006 as part of the company’s ECW revival and competed against Rey Mysterio for the world heavyweight championship and against John Cena for the WWE championship.

He and his fellow ECW Originals (The Sandman, Tommy Dreamer and Rob Van Dam) defeated the ECW’s New Breed (Elijah Burke, Kevin Thorn, Marcus Cor Von and Matt Striker) at WrestleMania 23 in Brunk’s hometown of Detroit.

Sabu left WWE in 2007 and continued to wrestle in various leagues, including All Elite Wrestling in 2023 and Game Changer Wrestling, for which he wrestled his final match last month.

“AEW and the wrestling world mourns the passing of Sabu,” AEW wrote on X. “From barbed wire battles to unforgettable high-risk moments, Sabu gave everything to professional wrestling. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans.”

GCW posted a tribute video to Sabu on YouTube.

“He was an outlaw and a gamechanger,” the organization wrote in the caption. “He inspired so many that stepped inside a GCW ring and he will continue to inspire for generations to come. His legacy will last forever and he will never be forgotten.”

Van Dam also posted a tribute to his longtime friend on X.

“Sabu was as irreplaceable in my life as he was in the industry,” the WWE Hall of Famer wrote. “You all know how important he was to my career, and you know how much he meant to me personally. He’s been a tremendous influence since I was 18 years old , when I met him.

“Learning to be an adult, while you’re in the crazy environment of this business can go several different ways. I’m proud to have been able to carry on so many of Sheik and Sabu’s values, both in and out of the ring. Sabu helped make me the wrestler I am, the person I am, and I’ll always be proud of that and grateful.”

Many others from professional wrestling paid their respects on social media. WWE star Sami Zayn wrote that Sabu belongs in the organization’s hall of fame, calling him a “one of a kind, absolute legend and a true game changer for professional wrestling.”

RIP Sabu. One of a kind, absolute legend, and a true game changer for professional wrestling. https://t.co/wVgZ4ao42k — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) May 11, 2025

Longtime wrestling announcer Tony Schiavone called Sabu “an incredible talent that will obviously put someone through a table in the afterlife.”

Mysterio posted on Instagram: “Feel truly honored to have shared the same ring with you many times and even more to have called you my friend. Always had me on my toes. ... You will be missed.”

Retired WWE wrestler Marc Mero wrote that Sabu “was not only a remarkable performer but also a gracious and engaging person.”

“Sabu’s wrestling style was fearless and relentless,” Mero wrote. “From his intense barbed wire battles that tested the limits of both his body and spirit, to his high-risk maneuvers that left audiences in awe, often deafening in their excitement. He truly gave it all every time he stepped into the ring. His dedication, courage, and passion for wrestling have left an indelible mark on the sport and its fans.”

Fellow retired WWE wrestler Jake “the Snake” Roberts wrote: “He was a pioneer in our business, a talented performer, and most importantly, a good man.”