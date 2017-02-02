Matt Doig joining L.A. Times as assistant managing editor/investigations

Matt Doig is joining the Los Angeles Times as assistant managing editor, investigations.

Doig, currently investigations editor at the Seattle Times, will oversee the Los Angeles Times’ investigative team and work closely with editors and reporters on projects in other departments.

He previously oversaw investigations at Newsday and was an investigative editor and reporter at the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

A Newsday series he edited on police misconduct and secrecy was a Pulitzer Prize finalist for Public Service in 2013. Other projects he oversaw at Newsday led to several federal investigations into public corruption on Long Island and the indictment of a top public official.

At the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, he co-wrote with two colleagues a series that was a Pulitzer investigative finalist in 2010 for “in-depth reporting and computer analysis that unraveled $10 billion in suspicious Florida real estate transactions, triggering local and state efforts to curb abuses.” Another Sarasota series he co-wrote was a Pulitzer local reporting finalist in 2008 for the “dogged exposure, in print and online, of predatory teachers and the system that protects them, stirring state and national action.”

Doig grew up in Florida and graduated from Florida State University with a bachelor’s degree in English. He also has worked for the Palm Beach Post and the Phoenix New Times.

