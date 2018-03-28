Trump receives new foreign ambassadors, but he's yet to name U.S. envoys to major postings

There are other voids in the region. Around the time that Cha's nomination collapsed came the abrupt resignation of the special envoy for the Korean peninsula, Joseph Yun, who was in charge of dealings with the North Korean government in Pyongyang. The candidate for assistant secretary of State for East Asia, Susan Thornton, has still not been confirmed. She was famously criticized, by name, by former White House advisor Stephen K. Bannon, who said he planned to get rid of her.