At least 59 people were killed and 527 others injured after a gunman opened fire Sunday night at a country music festival across the street from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip, authorities said.
Austin Davis of Riverside confirmed as one of the 59 killed in Las Vegas massacre
|Benjamin Oreskes
At 5:50 a.m. Monday, Aubree Hennigan put out a desperate plea on Facebook. Did anyone have news about her boyfriend, Austin Davis?
He had attended the Route 91 Harvest festival and had gone missing. She had last spoken to Davis around 8 p.m. Sunday. The gunfire broke out two hours later.
“I would love to know where he is. I know nothing at all,” Hennigan wrote on Facebook.
Eventually, she got the grim news. Davis, a 29-year-old pipefitter from Riverside, was among those killed.
“My love, I can't believe this happened,” she wrote on Facebook on Monday night. “You didn't deserve this.”