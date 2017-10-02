58 people were killed and 515 others injured after a gunman opened fire Sunday night at a country music festival opposite the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip, authorities said.
What you need to know:
- The suspect, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, a resident of Mesquite, Nev., was killed after a SWAT team burst into the hotel room from which he was firing at the crowd.
- Police said they have succeeded in locating a woman, identified as Marilou Danley, who was believed to be traveling with Paddock.
- One of the dead includes an off-duty police officer who was attending the concert. Several other officers from Nevada and California, both on and off duty, were wounded by gunfire.
- University Medical Center is treating many of the patients.
- The three-day Route 91 Harvest country music festival was underway across Las Vegas Boulevard from the Mandalay Bay when the shooting erupted.
Brother of Las Vegas shooter: 'Find out who he bought the machine guns from'
|Joseph Serna
Eric Paddock struggled to find the words to explain how it felt to learn his brother, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, was the gunman who opened fire on thousands in Las Vegas on Sunday night and killed more than 50.
Standing in front of reporters on the brick entryway of his Florida home, Eric Paddock told CNN he saw no signs of potential violence from his brother. The two exchanged messages just a few weeks ago.
“He texted me to see how my mom was after we didn’t have power for five days in the neighborhood,” Paddock said. “He talked to her on the phone a week or two ago, then sent her a walker because she’s having trouble walking.”
He said he thought his brother had a couple of handguns in a safe and possibly a rifle, but that was the extent of his weaponry.
When asked if his brother sounded like the kind of person who could be responsible for Sunday night’s massacre, Eric Paddock shrugged his shoulders with arms opened in apparent exasperation.
“He’s never even drawn a gun. It makes no sense. He’s never hit anybody,” Paddock said. “It just makes no sense. It’s like an asteroid. ... He had no machine guns when I moved him to Mesquite. Find out who he bought the machine guns from.”
Paddock said their family was struggling to deal with the news of the attack.
“We’re [messed] up,” he said, using an expletive. “I got a 90-year-old mother whose son just killed 50-plus people and now he’s dead.”