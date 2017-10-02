Eric Paddock struggled to find the words to explain how it felt to learn his brother, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, was the gunman who opened fire on thousands in Las Vegas on Sunday night and killed more than 50.

Standing in front of reporters on the brick entryway of his Florida home, Eric Paddock told CNN he saw no signs of potential violence from his brother. The two exchanged messages just a few weeks ago.

“He texted me to see how my mom was after we didn’t have power for five days in the neighborhood,” Paddock said. “He talked to her on the phone a week or two ago, then sent her a walker because she’s having trouble walking.”

He said he thought his brother had a couple of handguns in a safe and possibly a rifle, but that was the extent of his weaponry.

When asked if his brother sounded like the kind of person who could be responsible for Sunday night’s massacre, Eric Paddock shrugged his shoulders with arms opened in apparent exasperation.

“He’s never even drawn a gun. It makes no sense. He’s never hit anybody,” Paddock said. “It just makes no sense. It’s like an asteroid. ... He had no machine guns when I moved him to Mesquite. Find out who he bought the machine guns from.”

Paddock said their family was struggling to deal with the news of the attack.

“We’re [messed] up,” he said, using an expletive. “I got a 90-year-old mother whose son just killed 50-plus people and now he’s dead.”