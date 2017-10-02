More than 50 people were killed and at least 400 others injured after a gunman opened fire Sunday night at a country music festival opposite the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip, authorities said.
What you need to know:
- The suspect, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, a resident of Mesquite, Nev., was killed after a SWAT team burst into the hotel room from which he was firing at the crowd.
- Police said they have succeeded in locating a woman, identified as Marilou Danley, who was believed to be traveling with Paddock.
- One of the dead includes an off-duty police officer who was attending the concert. Several other officers from Nevada and California, both on and off duty, were wounded by gunfire.
- University Medical Center is treating many of the patients.
- The three-day Route 91 Harvest country music festival was underway across Las Vegas Boulevard from the Mandalay Bay when the shooting erupted.
What we know about the suspect
|Kate Mather
Police said the suspected gunman in Sunday night mass shooting in Las Vegas, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, a resident of Mesquite, Nev., was killed after a SWAT team burst into the hotel room from which he was firing at the crowd.
“Right now we believe it’s a solo act, a lone wolf attacker,” Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said.
Paddock had been in hotel since Sept. 28 and at least 10 rifles were found in the room, authorities said. He had no prior criminal history, they said.
Investigators entered Paddock's home in Mesquite early Monday morning. The motive for the shooting is not yet known.
Police officers among those killed or injured in Las Vegas shooting
|Alene Tchekmedyian
Multiple police officers, both on and off duty, were among those killed or injured after a gunman opened fire on a music festival in Las Vegas on Sunday night.
One local off-duty officer died, while two others who were on duty were wounded by gunfire, said Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo. Of the two wounded, one is listed as stable after surgery and the other sustained minor injuries, he said.
Many off-duty police officers from Los Angeles, Orange County, Bakersfield and other agencies traveled to Vegas for the show, authorities said.