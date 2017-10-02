LOCAL
At least 59 people were killed and 525 others injured after a gunman opened fire Sunday night at a country music festival across the street from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip, authorities said.

Reporting From Las Vegas

Death toll rises to 59; investigators find explosives and 18 guns at gunman's home

Associated Press
Las Vegas police investigate Sunday night's shooting. (David Becker / Getty Images)
Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said Monday afternoon that 59 people had been killed, up from the 58 reported earlier, and 527 injured in a mass shooting Sunday night in Las Vegas.

Lombardo also said investigators found 18 firearms, explosives and several thousand rounds of ammunition in the home of suspected shooter Stephen Craig Paddock in Mesquite, Nev.

