Las Vegas casualty count rises: At least 58 killed, 515 injured

The death toll from the shooting attack in Las Vegas rose to at least 58, and the number of injured reached 515, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Monday morning.

Lombardo asked for the public's patience as officials began the "long process" of collecting evidence and recovering bodies.

"I can't go into the mind of a psychopath at this point," Lombardo said at a news conference when asked about the gunman's motive. He said law enforcement officials don't have any record of contact with Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nev.

Officials also disputed the Islamic State extremist group's claim that Paddock carried out the attack on its behalf.

“We have determined, to this point, no connection to an international terrorist group," said Aaron Rouse, special agent in charge of the FBI's Las Vegas office.

Paddock brought at least 10 rifles into his hotel room "on his own," but hotel service employees didn't notice anything wrong when they had entered his room before the attack, Lombardo said.

Lombardo used "a device similar to a hammer to smash the windows" on his 32nd-floor Mandalay Bay hotel room and open fire on the music festival across the street shortly after 10 p.m. Sunday.

Police entered the hotel and, working with security while also fielding calls from hotel guests, narrowed down what floor the gunman was on. Once on the floor, officers quickly figured out which room the gunfire was coming from, Lombardo said.

Lombardo said Paddock killed himself, but he said investigators would have to check body cameras to see if officers "engaged" with him.

Paddock's girlfriend, Marilou Danley, was out of the country when the attack happened, but she remains a "person of interest" and investigators plan to interview her when she returns, Lombardo said.