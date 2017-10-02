Fake news stories circulate after Las Vegas mass shooting

Drapes billow from broken windows Monday at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip. Police say gunman Stephen Paddock targeted music festival-goers and was found dead in the room.

In the aftermath of the deadly shooting in Las Vegas, which has so far claimed the lives of at least 58 people, fake news stories and false information started circulating on social media.

On Twitter, rumors started spreading that multiple gunmen were responsible for Sunday's shooting at an outdoor country music festival near the Las Vegas Strip.

Photos of a man wrongly identifying him as the attacker also quickly spread. Some of the inaccurate tweets and photos have been shared hundreds of times on social media.

Officials identified the gunman as 64-year-old Stephen Paddock from Mesquite, Nev., and say he acted alone.

Multiple photos of comedian Sam Hyde have also been circulating that falsely claim he was identified as the shooter.

This isn't the first time that Hyde's photos has been the center of fake news stories. In 2015, CNN mistakenly included his picture in a segment about a college shooting in Oregon.

Hoaxes about victims and missing people also have sprung up.

One Twitter user falsely claimed that his brother went missing in Las Vegas after the shooting. The tweet included a photo of a smiling young man seated at a diner. "Has anyone seen him? Please help me!" said the tweet.

The photo, however, has been circulated on social media after other tragedies, such as the terror attack at the Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England. The fake plea for help was retweeted more than 500 times nine hours after the deadly incident.

Though some false reports clearly were malicious, some may have been the result of confusion. Not long after gunfire erupted at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino, Twitter was full of posts reporting that gunmen were spotted at several other Las Vegas casinos. Those reports were false.