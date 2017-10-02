LOCAL
58 people were killed and 515 others injured after a gunman opened fire Sunday night at a country music festival opposite the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip, authorities said.

What you need to know:

  • The suspect, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, a resident of Mesquite, Nev., was killed after a SWAT team burst into the hotel room from which he was firing at the crowd.
  • Police said they have succeeded in locating a woman, identified as Marilou Danley, who was believed to be traveling with Paddock.
  • One of the dead includes an off-duty police officer who was attending the concert. Several other officers from Nevada and California, both on and off duty, were wounded by gunfire.
  • University Medical Center is treating many of the patients.
  • The three-day Route 91 Harvest country music festival was underway across Las Vegas Boulevard from the Mandalay Bay when the shooting erupted.
Gov. Jerry Brown, California lawmakers say they 'stand with the people of Nevada' after mass shooting

Latest updates

