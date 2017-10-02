Islamic State claims responsibility for Las Vegas massacre

The Islamic State extremist group Monday claimed responsibility for the attack in Las Vegas, the deadliest shooting massacre in U.S. history.

At least 50 people were killed and more than 400 were taken to hospitals, authorities said.

Amaq, a news agency affiliated with Islamic State, quoted an unnamed security source who said that 64-year-old Stephen Paddock was a “soldier of Islamic State” who had "executed the attack in response to the calls to target the nations of the Coalition."

The statement was released on Islamic State-linked channels on the messaging service Telegram.

The U.S. leads a coalition of Western and Middle Eastern countries battling the extremist group in Iraq and Syria. Islamic State has long exhorted its followers to conduct attacks in Western countries, saying they are the best way for would-be jihadis residing in the West to help the group.

Islamic State publications provide instructions on how to plow vehicles into crowds and cause the maximum amount of carnage.

Yet it remained unclear what connection Paddock, a resident of Mesquite, Nev., about 80 miles northeast of Las Vegas, had to Islamic State.

A follow-up statement from Amaq said the attacker "had embraced Islam a few months ago.”