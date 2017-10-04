Las Vegas gunman may have wanted to survive and escape, sheriff says.

The gunman who opened fire on a country music festival in Las Vegas may have wanted to survive and escape his attack, but a hotel security guard who approached his door and attracted the shooter's gunfire appears to have stopped the massacre, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Wednesday.

“His bravery was amazing," Lombardo said of the Mandalay Bay hotel security guard, who continued to help police clear guests from the 32nd floor of the hotel even after being shot in the leg by the gunman through the door of the gunman's suite.

Investigators also confirmed that Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite had also rented a room at the Ogden condo building earlier in September overlooking an even larger Vegas music event, the Life is Beautiful festival, featuring Gorillaz, Lorde, Chance the Rapper and other artists.

Lombardo declined to say what evidence had led him to believe that Paddock might have hoped to escape after the attack, though he confirmed no suicide note was discovered in the room.

Investigators were still trying to understand what drove Paddock and whether something triggered him in October 2016, when he began buying dozens of guns.

Officials also declined to release details of their interviews with the gunman's girlfriend, but Lombardo said he questioned whether Paddock had managed to amass an arsenal and prepare for an attack on his own.

"He had to have some help at some point," Lombardo said. "Maybe he’s a superguy.… maybe he’s a super yahoo, was working out all this on his own, but it would be hard for me to believe that."