Las Vegas police release body camera footage of attack

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a three-minute compilation of body camera footage Tuesday night that showed the attack on a music festival from the perspective of police.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo, who oversees the city's police department, said there were more than 67 body camera videos from officers at the scene.

The footage showed only a small slice of what officers saw that night and did not include victims. In one clip, officers ducked behind a cinder-block wall as the sound of fast-paced gunfire erupted.

“Go that way, go that way, go that way," an officer shouted at civilians as they struggled to figure out where the shots were coming from.

“Mandalay Bay, coming out of the window," one officer said.