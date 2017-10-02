Fifty-eight people were killed and 515 others injured after a gunman opened fire Sunday night at a country music festival across the street from the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip, authorities said.
What you need to know:
- The FBI says there is no evidence of a connection to international terrorist groups, despite a claim of responsibility by Islamic State.
- The suspect, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock of Mesquite, Nev., was found dead when a SWAT team burst into the hotel room from which he was firing at the crowd.
- Portraits of the victims are emerging. One of the dead includes an off-duty police officer who was attending the concert. Rachael Parker, a Manhattan Beach Police records technician, was also among the dead.
- The suspect's brother said the family is in shock and that Stephen Paddock "has never even drawn a gun."
Las Vegas shooting occurred exactly two years after Oregon community college shooting
The most deadly shooting in modern U.S. history occurred two years – to the day – after a gunman opened fire at a college campus in Oregon.
On Oct. 1, 2015, exactly two years before 58 people were killed and 515 more were injured during a concert shooting on the Las Vegas Strip, a gunman opened fire at the Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Ore.
Nine died, not including the shooter, and seven others were wounded when Christopher Sean Harper-Mercer rounded up students in a classroom, asked if they believed in God, then killed them one by one before turning the gun on himself.
Shortly after, President Obama called on Congress to work toward passing gun control legislation, and asked Americans to vote for a change.
"So, tonight, as those of us who are lucky enough to hug our kids a little closer are thinking about the families who aren't so fortunate, I’d ask the American people to think about how they can get our government to change these laws, and to save lives, and to let young people grow up.
"And that will require a change of politics on this issue. And it will require that the American people, individually, whether you are a Democrat or a Republican or an independent, when you decide to vote for somebody, are making a determination as to whether this cause of continuing death for innocent people should be a relevant factor in your decision. If you think this is a problem, then you should expect your elected officials to reflect your views."
Obama had made similar statements before, and, to no avail, would echo that sentiment again a handful of times before the end of his presidency.
In the two years since the shooting in Oregon, Congress has been unable to pass gun control legislation. As Lisa Mascaro points out, House Republicans are instead on track to advance legislation that would ease firearms rules.