Newsom, Harris call for increased gun control in response to Las Vegas shooting

Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom and Sen. Kamala Harris called for increased gun control efforts Monday in the wake of the mass shooting in Las Vegas that left at least 58 people dead and more than 500 injured.

Newsom, who is running for governor, blasted President Trump and GOP leaders as he offered condolences to those who were killed and injured.

"We are heartbroken by the lives lost. We are heartbroken for their families and loved ones. We are heartbroken that we can’t pass commonsense gun laws in our nation,” he said in a statement.

"If the Republican leadership of Congress and this President continue with their moral and intellectual abandon, California has and must continue to chart the path of rationality."

Harris said that such tragedies occur too frequently in the United States.

“We cannot simply throw up our hands or continue to justify the presence of weapons of war whose primary purpose is to kill the largest number of human beings in the shortest amount of time possible,” she wrote on her Facebook page.

“We must honestly acknowledge the epidemic of gun violence and work together, now, to curb it.”