58 people were killed and 515 others injured after a gunman opened fire Sunday night at a country music festival opposite the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip, authorities said.
What you need to know:
- The suspect, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, a resident of Mesquite, Nev., was killed after a SWAT team burst into the hotel room from which he was firing at the crowd.
- Police said they have succeeded in locating a woman, identified as Marilou Danley, who was believed to be traveling with Paddock.
- One of the dead includes an off-duty police officer who was attending the concert. Several other officers from Nevada and California, both on and off duty, were wounded by gunfire.
- The suspect's brother said the family is in shock and that Stephen Paddock 'has never even drawn a gun.'
- Photos from Las Vegas
Newsom, Harris call for increased gun control in response to Las Vegas shooting
|Seema Mehta
Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom and Sen. Kamala Harris called for increased gun control efforts Monday in the wake of the mass shooting in Las Vegas that left at least 58 people dead and more than 500 injured.
Newsom, who is running for governor, blasted President Trump and GOP leaders as he offered condolences to those who were killed and injured.
"We are heartbroken by the lives lost. We are heartbroken for their families and loved ones. We are heartbroken that we can’t pass commonsense gun laws in our nation,” he said in a statement.
"If the Republican leadership of Congress and this President continue with their moral and intellectual abandon, California has and must continue to chart the path of rationality."
Harris said that such tragedies occur too frequently in the United States.
“We cannot simply throw up our hands or continue to justify the presence of weapons of war whose primary purpose is to kill the largest number of human beings in the shortest amount of time possible,” she wrote on her Facebook page.
“We must honestly acknowledge the epidemic of gun violence and work together, now, to curb it.”