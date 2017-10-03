Photo shows Las Vegas gunman's hotel room

This photograph, obtained by the German newspaper Bild, shows the 32nd floor suite in the Mandalay Bay hotel where Stephen Paddock broke out windows Sunday night to open fire on thousands of people at a country music festival across the street.

Through the police crime scene tape blocking the door, what appears to be an AR-style rifle rests on the floor. It is fitted with a scope to aid long-distance shooting and a tripod for steadying the shooter's aim.

No ammunition magazine is in the firearm, which rests by a police evidence marker.

At the bottom of the image, bullet holes can be seen in what looks like a portion of the door that has been removed. Investigators said Tuesday that Paddock had spy cameras installed inside and outside his hotel room, and that he shot a Mandalay Bay security guard through the door, wounding him in the leg.

Paddock was found dead after police entered his room.