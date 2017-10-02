Police officers and sheriff's deputies wounded in the attack

Police officers and sheriff's deputies -- some on duty, others off duty -- were among the dozens killed or injured Sunday night in the Las Vegas shooting.

One off-duty officer from the Las Vegas area died, while two on-duty officers were wounded by gunfire, said Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo. Of the two wounded, one is stable after surgery and the other sustained minor injuries, the department said.

“It’s a devastating time,” Lombardo said.

Many off-duty police officers and deputies from Los Angeles and Orange counties, Bakersfield and other areas were also at the Las Vegas festival.

A Los Angeles police officer was among those wounded and was expected to make a full recovery, the department said early Monday.

Los Angeles Fire Department Chief Ralph M. Terrazas also announced on Twitter that two people from his agency were injured in the attack.

One Orange County sheriff’s deputy was severely wounded by gunshots to the abdomen and thigh, according to the Assn. of Orange County Deputy Sheriffs. The wives of two deputies were also reported wounded in the attack.

Bakersfield police Officer Aaron Mundhenke was shot in the hip and went into surgery Monday morning and was expected to survive, department officials said.

Two employees with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were struck by gunfire, the agency said. One was critically injured while the other is stable.

Ontario Police Officer Michael Gracia, 24, was among the wounded and underwent surgery Monday morning, officials said. He is listed in critical but stable condition, said Ontario Police Sgt. Jeff Higbee.

Gracia’s wife was also hurt during the incident but her injuries were considered non-life-threatening.