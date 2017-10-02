'He's missing.' A Riverside woman searches for her boyfriend

Riverside resident, Aubree Hennigan, 27, met her boyfriend, Austin Davis, nine years ago when she was still in high school.

Now the 29-year-old Davis, a pipe fitter for UA Local 364, is missing in Las Vegas. He had been there for the Route 91 Harvest Festival with family friends from Riverside, Hennigan said.

“I would love to know where he is. I know nothing at all,” Hennigan said. “He’s missing.”

Hennigan put out a plea on Facebook for any information on Davis’ whereabouts. She is among many people who have taken to social media hoping to learn about loved ones who attended the concert. Some families have traveled to Las Vegas in search of information.

Davis spoke with Hennigan last at around 8 p.m. Sunday. The gunfire started about two hours later.

“He just told me that Big & Rich was playing and he didn’t really care for them but they threw one hell of a concert,” said Hennigan.

“That’s all he told me.”