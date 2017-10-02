58 people were killed and 515 others injured after a gunman opened fire Sunday night at a country music festival opposite the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip, authorities said.
What you need to know:
- The suspect, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, a resident of Mesquite, Nev., was killed after a SWAT team burst into the hotel room from which he was firing at the crowd.
- Police said they have succeeded in locating a woman, identified as Marilou Danley, who was believed to be traveling with Paddock.
- One of the dead includes an off-duty police officer who was attending the concert. Several other officers from Nevada and California, both on and off duty, were wounded by gunfire.
- The suspect's brother said the family is in shock and that Stephen Paddock 'has never even drawn a gun.'
'He's missing.' A Riverside woman searches for her boyfriend
|Benjamin Oreskes
Riverside resident, Aubree Hennigan, 27, met her boyfriend, Austin Davis, nine years ago when she was still in high school.
Now the 29-year-old Davis, a pipe fitter for UA Local 364, is missing in Las Vegas. He had been there for the Route 91 Harvest Festival with family friends from Riverside, Hennigan said.
“I would love to know where he is. I know nothing at all,” Hennigan said. “He’s missing.”
Hennigan put out a plea on Facebook for any information on Davis’ whereabouts. She is among many people who have taken to social media hoping to learn about loved ones who attended the concert. Some families have traveled to Las Vegas in search of information.
Davis spoke with Hennigan last at around 8 p.m. Sunday. The gunfire started about two hours later.
“He just told me that Big & Rich was playing and he didn’t really care for them but they threw one hell of a concert,” said Hennigan.
“That’s all he told me.”