Trump calls for unity and prayer in the face of 'pure evil'

President Trump called for prayer and unity in the face of "an act of pure evil" in a somber address from the White House Monday, hours after a mass shooting at a Las Vegas concert that killed dozens of people.

The shooter “brutally murdered more than 50 people and wounded hundreds more. It was an act of pure evil," he said.

Trump praised first responders, saying “the speed with which they acted was miraculous and prevented further loss of life.”

He spoke specifically to the victims and their families suffering the loss of “a parent, a child, a brother or sister.”

“We cannot fathom their pain," he said. "We cannot imagine their loss.”

He said he would travel to Las Vegas on Wednesday.

The comments came after the deadliest mass shooting in American history, with more than 50 dead, and one of the biggest tests for Trump during a period of national concern and grief.

During such tragedies, which have visited every modern presidency, Americans typically expect a period of unity as the president seeks to provide comfort.

Trump, reading from a teleprompter in the Diplomatic Reception Room, appeared downcast as he read. He said many Americans would be feeling anger and conceded that "the answers do not come easily." But he urged resiliency.

“Our unity cannot be shattered by evil. Our bonds cannot be broken by violence,” he said. “It is our love that defines us today and always will forever.”

The president quoted scripture, Psalm 34:18: "The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit."