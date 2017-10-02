LOCAL
Dirty John Part Two: Who exactly has she married? The frightening truth pours out in a flood, but it’s hard to accept
More than 50 people were killed and at least 400 others injured after a gunman opened fire Sunday night at a country music festival opposite the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip, authorities said.

What you need to know:

  • The suspect, 64-year-old Stephen Paddock, a resident of Mesquite, Nev., was killed after a SWAT team burst into the hotel room from which he was firing at the crowd.
  • Police said they have succeeded in locating a woman, identified as Marilou Danley, who was believed to be traveling with Paddock.
  • One of the dead includes an off-duty police officer who was attending the concert. Several other officers from Nevada and California, both on and off duty, were wounded by gunfire.
  • University Medical Center is treating many of the patients.
  • The three-day Route 91 Harvest country music festival was underway across Las Vegas Boulevard from the Mandalay Bay when the shooting erupted.

Vegas attack is the worst mass shooting in U.S. history

Las Vegas (2017)* Orlando, Fla. (2016) Blacksburg, Va. (2007) Newtown, Conn. (2012) Killeen, Texas (1991) San Ysidro, Calif. (1984) San Bernardino, Calif. (2015) Edmond, Okla. (1986) Fort Hood, Texas (2009) Binghamton, N.Y. (2009) Aurora, Colo. (2012) 50 49 32 27 22 21 14 14 13 13 12 Killed 400 58 17 1 20 19 21 6 32 4 58 Injured Las Vegas (2017)* Orlando, Fla. (2016) Blacksburg, Va. (2007) Newtown, Conn. (2012) Killeen, Texas (1991) San Ysidro, Calif. (1984) San Bernardino, Calif. (2015) Edmond, Okla. (1986) Fort Hood, Texas (2009) Binghamton, N.Y. (2009) Aurora, Colo. (2012) 400 58 17 1 20 19 21 6 32 4 58 50 49 32 27 22 21 14 14 13 13 12 Deadly mass shootings in the U.S. Data: abcdefg hijkl mnop qrstu vwxyz 1234 56789 @latimesgraphics Source: Times research *Las Vegas shooting is an estimate

