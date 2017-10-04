Why did it take police so long to breach Las Vegas gunman's room? Here's a new timeline

How long did it take Las Vegas police officers to storm into the room at the Mandalay Resort and Casino where gunman Stephen Paddock was laying down fire on a crowd of 22,000 helpless concertgoers below?

Initial reports suggested it was 72 minutes. Actually, it was 75 minutes, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said Wednesday, as authorities released their first complete timeline of the Sunday night shooting that left 58 people dead and nearly 500 injured.

There was a reason for the delay, Lombardo said. Officers actually reached Paddock's hotel room door on the 32nd floor within 12 minutes of the first shots being fired--"which is phenomenal," the sheriff said.

The shots had stopped 10 minutes after they started, according to the new timeline, which factors in information recorded on police officers' body cameras and closed-circuit television footage from the concert venue.

The shooting apparently halted when Paddock detected the security guard's approach at his hotel room door and turned to shoot the guard, Lombardo said.

The first police officers arrived about two minutes after that, the new account suggests. When they saw what had happened, they evacuated nearby rooms and waited for backup from a SWAT team to enter the room. That ended up happening 75 minutes after the first shots were fired.

Paddock was already dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Here is the timeline the sheriff's department released:

10:05 p.m.--First shots fired by the suspect. This was seen on closed-circuit television from the concert venue.

10:12 p.m.--First two officers arrive on the 31st floor and announce the gunfire is coming from directly above them.

10:15 p.m.--The last shots are fired from the suspect per body-worn camera.

10:17 p.m.--The first two officers arrive on the 32nd floor.

10:18 p.m.--Security officer tells the LVMPD officers he was shot and gives exact location of the suspect's room.

10:26-10:30 p.m.--Eight additional officers arrived on the 32nd floor and begin to move systematically down the hallway, clearing every room and looking for any injured people. They move this way because they no longer hear the gunfire of an active shooter situation.

10:55 p.m.--Eight officers arrive in the stairwell at the opposite end of the hallway nearest to the suspect's room.

11:20 p.m.--The first breach was set off and officers entered the room. They observed the suspect down on the ground and also saw a second door that could not be accessed from their position.

11:27 p.m.--The second breach was set off allowing officers to access the second room. Officers quickly realized there was no one else in the rooms and announced over the radio that the suspect was down.