Anti-Sharia rallies around the U.S. denounce Islam while stoking concerns among Muslim groups

The founder of a group that bills itself as a grassroots national security organization has declared that Muslims cannot be loyal citizens of the United States and has pushed to pass state laws that some view as anti-Islam.

Now the group, ACT for America, which has been labeled a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, is taking its message to parks and plazas nationwide.

On Saturday, the group organized nearly two dozen rallies across the country — from New York to Seattle — in what it called a March Against Sharia, stoking concerns and counter-events by Muslim leaders who say the group is spewing hate.

In Atlanta, a group of militia men brandishing assault rifles, supporters of President Trump waving American flags and men’s rights activists wearing helmets descended on Piedmont Park, a leafy oasis in the city’s affluent, liberal Midtown neighborhood.

Joggers took out their earbuds and cyclists stopped pedaling, aghast as a small crowd chanted, “USA! USA!” and spoke fervently of terrorism, female genital mutilation and beheadings. A small gaggle of counterprotesters held up placards and shouted, “No Hate! No Fear! Muslims Are Welcome Here.”

“We have to protect America, our citizens and our way of life” said Lila Mercer, 49, an assistant manager for a big rig dealership who had traveled 40 miles from Auburn, Ga., for her first-ever protest.

Many aspects of Sharia law run contrary to basic human rights and are completely incompatible with our laws and our democratic values. — ACT for America

“Sharia law does not belong in America,” she said as she waved a homemade placard that said “GOD BLESS USA.” “I’m here to protect our freedoms in our country from the evils of the outside world — from the Muslims, the radical Muslims. You cannot coexist with them, ‘cause they want to kill you. They want to rape your children.”

Behind her, Mike Williams, a two-term Republican state senator who is running for governor, waved a tiny U.S. flag as he posed for photographs with armed members of Georgia Security Force III% militia

“We all need to come together, put aside some of our petty differences and unite together to fight Sharia law,” Williams shouted over a bullhorn to the crowd of about 50 people. “We do not need it in our country. Overseas in Europe and other places, they’re throwing people off of buildings, they’re decapitating people because they do not believe the things they believe.”

They spew hate. — Heidi Beirich, director of the Intelligence Project at the Southern Poverty Law Center, about ACT for America

The event, where some men gripped rifles, drew concerns from passersby.

“Is this safe?” a mother asked, anxiously covering her baby’s head as she passed a cluster of men in camouflage fatigues wielding long guns. “What is this? I’m just trying to take a walk with my girlfriends.”

Zack Schneeberger, a 36-year-old IT project manager who walked up to the group with his wife and 6-month-old while waving a rainbow flag, said the Atlanta neighborhood was a “haven of love and diversity.”

“Why bring assault rifles? You do not bring bullets to get a clear understanding,” he said.

ACT for America, which boasts that it has more than 500,000 members, said the rallies were about defending democracy and pushing back against Sharia law. The law is a philosophical code derived from Islamic scripture and meant to guide observant Muslims. In addition to civil and criminal law, it prescribes a wide range of faith practices, such as abstaining from alcohol and praying five times a day.

“Many aspects of Sharia law run contrary to basic human rights and are completely incompatible with our laws and our democratic values,” the group wrote on its website touting the rallies.

In New York, nearly 130 people signed up to attend the rally near lower Manhattan. And in the Los Angeles area, protesters planned to march near San Bernardino County’s Inland Regional Center, where a Pakistani American couple — inspired by Islamic State extremists — fatally shot 14 people in 2015.

Brigitte Gabriel, who founded ACT for America in 2007, has in recent years made a barrage of anti-Muslim comments.

During a speech at the Joint Forces Staff College in 2007, Gabriel said “a practicing Muslim who believes the word of the Koran to be the word of Allah … who goes to mosque and prays every Friday, who prays five times a day — this practicing Muslim, who believes in the teachings of the Koran, cannot be a loyal citizen of the United States.”

Her group has worked in state legislatures pushing anti-Sharia law initiatives. Legal experts call such anti-Sharia measures superfluous because there is no mechanism by which any foreign criminal or civil code can trump U.S. laws, and laws mandating religious practices would be a clear violation of the Constitution’s separation of church and state.

Gabriel has also touted her ties to Trump.

Last year, she posted a Facebook photo of her and Trump at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida. And in March, Garbriel tweeted she was in Washington, D.C., for a meeting of members of the Trump administration. Officials with the administration later said she attended a “brief” meeting with a member of the legislative staff.

In recent months, she has lauded Trump’s proposed travel restrictions, which would temporarily bar travel to the United States from six majority-Muslim countries. So far, the proposal has been stalled in federal courts and could be headed for the Supreme Court.

Heidi Beirich, director of the Intelligence Project at the Southern Poverty Law Center, a group that tracks the activities of hate groups nationwide, said Gabriel’s group is meant to “defame Muslims and Islam as a whole.”

“They spew hate,” Beirich said.

In February, the SPLC reported that its count of hate groups in the country increased for the second consecutive year and that the number of anti-Muslim organizations had nearly tripled within a year. The group, among other things, attributed the growth to “Trump’s incendiary rhetoric” on Muslims and reaction to the mass shooting last June 12 at an Orlando, Fla., nightclub by a man inspired by Islamic State extremists.

Corey Saylor, a spokesman for the Council on American-Islamic Relations, said Saturday his group was helping to organize counterprotests. CAIR was among 129 groups that urged mayors of cities where the rallies were scheduled to disavow them.

“It’s simple: This group does not like Muslims,” he said.

Many attending the rally in Atlanta insisted they were not against all Muslims.

“We’re marching against a politicized Islam,” said Yosef Ozia, 23, a member of Proud Boys, a far-right men’s group founded by Gavin McInnes, a libertarian provocateur and cofounder of Vice Media.