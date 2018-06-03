The latest migrant tool of resistance on the border? A video app

MigraCam was started six weeks ago by the American Civil Liberties Union of Texas and Quadrant 2 Inc. to help people send video evidence of law enforcement actions to relatives by email and text. The free app, available in English and Spanish, has been downloaded 5,800 times and features location sharing, customizable prewritten messages, notifications and “know your rights” video presentations. So far, 190 people have been trained to use the app in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley.