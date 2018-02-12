After Las Vegas massacre, Congress has failed to act on 'bump stocks.' But states and cities are taking the lead

Last October, in the days after the shooting, the National Rifle Assn. — which steadfastly opposes stricter gun controls — indicated a willingness to compromise on bump stocks. The group said it "believes that devices designed to allow semi-automatic rifles to function like fully-automatic rifles should be subject to additional regulations." At the same time, it called on the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, which authorizes the sale of bump stocks, to implement tougher rules.