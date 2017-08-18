Tweet from the account of Charlottesville rally organizer insults slain protester Heather Heyer

A tweet from the account of the far-right activist who organized the Charlottesville “Unite the Right” rally insulted the protester who was killed at the event, saying late Friday night that her death was “payback time.”

"Heather Heyer was a fat, disgusting Communist," said the tweet on the account belonging to Jason Kessler . "Communists have killed 94 million. Looks like it was payback time."

The tweet linked to a story on the neo-Nazi website The Daily Stormer that also insulted Heyer in crude terms.

On the social media service Gab, a user purporting to be Daily Stormer staffer Andrew "Weev" Auernheimer said that he had hacked Kessler's account, though his claim could not be immediately confirmed. Kessler did not immediately respond to an email for comment.

Heyer was killed when a rally attendee, James A. Fields, 20, allegedly drove his sports car into a crowd of protesters at the event last Saturday, which drew white nationalists, neo-Nazis and other far-right figures from around the nation.

Fields has been charged with her murder. Kessler had blamed city officials for not providing sufficient security for the rally, which was originally organized to protest the removal of a Robert E. Lee statue in Charlottesville.

Other top far-right figures who attended the rally immediately distanced themselves from Kessler and the tweet Friday night.

“I will no longer associate w/ Jason Kessler; no one should,” tweeted Richard Spencer, a white nationalist who was scheduled to speak at Kessler’s event. “Heyer's death was deeply saddening. ‘Payback’ is a morally reprehensible idea.”

Another far-right figure who attended the event, Tim Gionet, who goes by the name Baked Alaska, also criticized the remarks.

“This is terribly wrong and vile,” Gionet tweeted. “We should not rejoice at the people who died in Charlottesville just because we disagree with them.”

“Assuming this is a real tweet and his account was not hacked, I will no longer attend or cover events put on by Jason Kessler,” tweeted rally attendee James Allsup. “Very gross.”

"Why. Would You. Tweet This,” another popular far-right account, @FaustianNation, tweeted at Kessler. “This tweet makes it impossible to defend you, and now the entire rally as you were the main organizer."

White nationalists and others who attended the event have been subject to an intense public crackdown after last weekend’s rally ended with brawls and Heyer’s death.

President Trump also drew criticism when he suggested in a news conference that there were “very fine people” among the far-right figures who were protesting the removal of the Confederate statute.

matt.pearce@latimes.com

Matt Pearce is a national reporter for The Times. Follow him on Twitter at @mattdpearce.

