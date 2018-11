As Florida Senate vote count tightens, Republican contender cries fraud

Broward County has a rich history of election confusion. It was at the center of the “hanging chad” controversy that eventually resulted in the 2000 presidential election being ruled on by the Supreme Court, which, through its decision, handed the election to George W. Bush over Al Gore. Through the years, Broward has been cited for lost, missing or destroyed ballots, late opening of polling places, broken machines and general chaos. In 2002, Gov. Jeb Bush removed elections supervisor Miriam Oliphant from office and appointed current official Brenda Snipes in her place.