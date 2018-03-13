DA to seek death penalty in Parkland high school mass shooting

Prosecutors will seek the death penalty against accused Parkland, Fla., school shooter Nikolas Cruz, the Broward State Attorney's Office announced Tuesday.
The decision undermines a defense strategy that would have resolved the case without a trial: Broward Public Defender Howard Finkelstein had offered to have Cruz plead guilty to 17 counts of murder and 17 counts of attempted murder in exchange for a sentence of life in prison.
But the State Attorney's Office declined to take the death penalty off the table, listing seven "aggravating factors" that a jury could use to justify execution for the Feb. 14 shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Those factors include Cruz's prior criminal record, the "heinous, atrocious and cruel" nature of the crime, and the "cold, calculated and premeditated" manner in which it was carried out.
Olmeda writes for the Sun Sentinel