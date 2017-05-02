Michael Slager, officer who shot Walter Scott in South Carolina, to plead guilty in federal case

In a dramatic turn of events, a former South Carolina police officer who has spent years fighting charges in a high-profile shooting of an unarmed black man is expected to plead guilty Tuesday in his federal case.

Michael T. Slager is scheduled to enter his plea in federal court in Charleston, S.C., more than two years after he was accused of shooting Walter Scott five times as he fled on foot after being pulled over for a broken brake light, according to sources familiar with the case.

Slager faces three federal charges, including violating Scott’s civil rights. It’s unclear to which charges he will plead guilty.

The plea could mean that Slager, who was an officer in North Charleston, S.C., at the time of the shooting, may avoid a jury trial.

In that case, U.S. District Judge David Norton of the federal District Court of South Carolina will decide Slager’s sentence, which could include life in prison. With a guilty plea, Slager has a better chance at a lesser sentence.

The April 2015 shooting of Scott, 50, was recorded on cellphone video by a bystander. The footage became a rallying point of protests nationwide against a series of high-profile deaths of African Americans at the hands of police, including Eric Garner in Staten Island, N.Y., and Michael Brown in Ferguson, Mo.

But Slager’s case stood out for a rarity in police shootings: In May, a grand jury indicted him on federal charges.

The indictment said that Slager used excessive force in violation of Scott’s civil rights when he shot Scott and that he falsely told state investigators under oath that he fired as Scott moved toward him with a Taser. Slager also was charged with use of a weapon during a civil rights offense. The indictment said the shooting was “without legal justification.”

At the arraignment, Slager pleaded not guilty.

In this April 4, 2015, image from video, Walter Scott, left, runs as former North Charleston, S.C., Feidin Santana / AP In this April 4, 2015, image from video, Walter Scott, left, runs as former North Charleston, S.C., police Officer Michael Thomas Slager fires his weapon in Charleston, S.C. In this April 4, 2015, image from video, Walter Scott, left, runs as former North Charleston, S.C., police Officer Michael Thomas Slager fires his weapon in Charleston, S.C. (Feidin Santana / AP)

Tuesday’s guilty plea would follow weeks of wrangling over Slager’s trial, which was scheduled to begin May 15 in Charleston. Defense attorneys had tried to limit testimony and evidence, including a request to toss out video of the shooting.

Slager was scheduled for a pre-trial hearing Tuesday in Charleston.

In addition to the federal charges, Slager faces a criminal trial in state court for murder. That trial, scheduled for August, follows a five-week proceeding that ended in a mistrial in December because of a deadlocked jury.

Slager’s case has been viewed as a test of the justice system when it comes to police who shoot unarmed civilians, particularly shootings of blacks by white officers. In many high-profile police shootings in recent years, grand juries and the public have been divided as to whether officers should face charges.

But in Slager’s case, city officials and even fellow officers said video showed that Scott did not present a danger and should not have been shot. After the shooting, Slager said he fired his weapon after using a Taser on Scott because he felt threatened.

“Shots fired, and the subject is down. He took my Taser,” Slager said at the time of the shooting, according to reports.

But the video, released three days after the April 4, 2015, shooting, showed events differently. Scott, with his back facing the officer, is unarmed and fleeing as he is shot from at least 17 feet away.

The day of the video’s release, the city’s mayor held a news conference calling out the officer.

“When you’re wrong, you’re wrong,” Mayor Keith Summey said. “And if you make a bad decision, don’t care if you’re behind the shield or just a citizen on the street, you have to live by that decision.”

Slager was arrested that day and fired from his job that week.

In October 2015, the Scott family settled out of court with the city of North Charleston for $6.5 million.

