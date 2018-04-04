F-16 jet crashes at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada during training

A military jet crashed at Nellis Air Force Base on Wednesday morning during routine training maneuvers, officials with the Air Force said.
The condition of the pilot is unknown. Air Force officials said the F-16 fighter plane went down at about 10:30 a.m. on the Nevada Test and Training Range.
The Air Force said emergency crews were on the scene and that the Accident Investigation Board of the Air Force was investigating.
It marks the second military aircraft crash in recent days on American soil. On Tuesday, a U.S. Marine Corps helicopter crashed during exercises along the U.S.-Mexico border in California. Four members of that flight crew were killed.
