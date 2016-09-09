Tensions escalate as Sioux protesters await court ruling on North Dakota pipeline

Tensions were rising Friday in a Native American protest encampment as the hours ticked away to a judge's decision on whether to allow work to resume on a massive oil pipeline near tribal land.

Hundreds of protesters are camped along the Cannonball River and say they have been studying video of police crowd-control and encampment-removal techniques used in the Occupy Wall Street protest encampments in 2011 and more recent skirmishes between police and protesters in Ferguson, Mo., and Baltimore.

“Of course we’re worried about violent oppression of our speech. Of course we are,” said Caro Gonzales, 26, of the Chemehuevi tribe in the Southwest. “People are told this is a resistance camp. They are aware.”

Tents and a flag are seen at an oil pipeline protest encampment near Cannon Ball, N.D., on Sept. 3, 2016. Robyn Beck / AFP/Getty Images Tents and a flag are seen at an oil pipeline protest encampment near Cannon Ball, N.D., on Sept. 3, 2016. Tents and a flag are seen at an oil pipeline protest encampment near Cannon Ball, N.D., on Sept. 3, 2016. (Robyn Beck / AFP/Getty Images)

The encampment amid pastureland along a lonely state highway is home to a weeks-long protest against the Dakota Access Pipeline, which could carry more than 400,000 barrels of crude oil a day from the Bakken region of western North Dakota across South Dakota and Iowa to connect with an existing pipeline in Illinois.

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ordered a temporary halt to work on a portion of the pipeline on public land but said it could continue on privately owned land.

The judge said he would rule by end of day Friday on the Standing Rock Sioux tribe’s challenge of federal regulators’ decision to grant permits to the Dallas-based operators of the Dakota Access Pipeline.

The protest has drawn people from around U.S. and has the support of native tribes throughout the country. The Standing Rock Sioux have charged that pipeline crews have bulldozed burial sites; lawyers for the project have denied that any cultural sites were damaged.

Protest organizers say thousands have participated, but the number is difficult to quantify, given the size of the area and because it varies greatly depending on the time of day.

Protesters trained in nonviolent resistance, including members of Greenpeace, were prepared Friday morning to “dive in front” of the rest of the protesters, according to Tom Bloodgood, a camp spokesman. The goal was to create a vanguard that would absorb any measures taken by police, including the use of pepper spray

“My hope is that will not happen,” Bloodgood said, adding that any violence would be “under Obama’s watch.”

The protest camp busied itself on a cool and clear Friday morning amid the smell of cook fires, cigarettes and horses. Hundreds of tents filled a small valley along the confluence of the Missouri and Cannonball rivers.

In every direction surrounding the protest encampment, bales of late-summer green hay dried into yellow straw along rich, hilly pastureland dotted by lakes and ponds.

A checkpoint north of the encampment divided the closest major city, Bismarck, N.D., from the tiny hamlet of Cannon Ball. At the checkpoints, members of the North Dakota National Guard armed with rifles questioned drivers about their destinations.

The National Guard declared on Thursday that it would serve in only an “administrative” capacity, but acknowledged that its troops could be called to assist law enforcement at the encampment.

nigel.duara@latimes.com

ALSO

With echoes of Wounded Knee, tribes mount prairie occupation to block pipeline

National Guard put on alert as protesters await decision on North Dakota pipeline

'I'm just lost.' Voters find it hard to commit to Clinton or Trump