U.S. ambassador to Israel is rebuked for reported partisan remarks

Trump has said his administration is preparing a comprehensive plan to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict that could be unveiled at any time, though he has offered no details. Leading the effort are his son-in-law and senior advisor, Jared Kushner, who is a friend of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and whose family is also a strong supporter of the settler movement; and Jason Greenblatt, a former lawyer who worked for the Trump Organization for the last 20 years.