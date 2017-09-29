Trump official visits Puerto Rico after 'good news' comment

The acting U.S. homeland security secretary is praising the resilience of Puerto Ricans and says daunting work lies ahead to help recover from hurricane devastation.

Elaine Duke made the comments upon landing in San Juan. She drew a sharp rebuke from the city’s mayor for saying Thursday that the federal relief effort is “a good news story.”

Asked about the reaction to her remark, Duke says: “There is so much more to do. We will never be satisfied. That is why we are here.”

On Friday, President Trump said the federal government is “engaged fully” in the effort to help Puerto Rico recover from Hurricane Maria.

But Trump did not repeat what Duke said when she called the situation on the ground “a good news story.”

As Duke landed in Puerto Rico, Trump described the island as completely devastated. He added that the rebuilding effort is “starting from scratch.” Trump said his administration “will not rest” until people there are safe. Puerto Rico is home to about 3.4 million people.

Trump spoke at the National Assn. of Manufacturers in Washington.