Anthony Weiner being sentenced in sexting case that played a role in presidential election

Anthony Weiner, the disgraced former New York congressman, was set to be sentenced Monday in U.S. district court in New York on charges of sending obscene text messages to a minor.

Weiner, 53, once a rising star in New York politics, was married to Hillary Clinton’s top aide, Human Abedin, who is in the process of divorcing him. While investigating Weiner, the FBI stumbled onto Abedin’s laptop, which in turn led to then-FBI Director James Comey’s fateful announcement 11 days before the election that he was reopening the probe into Hillary Clinton’s email --- which Clinton says played a large part in her defeat to Donald Trump.

Making the case more politically fraught, the victim, who was 15 at the time, has admitted she was motivated by the presidential election. The North Carolina girl initiated the contact with Weiner and sold her story, twice-- first to Britain’s tabloid Daily Mail, which paid her $30,000, and more recently to ABC’s Inside Edition, which paid her $10,000 and flew her with her father to New York.

“I knew that Hillary Clinton would be running for president in the year 2016 and I wanted to see if Anthony was still up to the same antics,’’ she told the television station in a recent interview.

The girl’s name has not been published because of her age, but she appeared on camera on her porch in front of a large American flag.

She earned $40,000 from the sales and is now shopping a book.

“This crime arose from a sad confluence of untreated addiction and profit-seeking curiosity,’’ Weiner lawyers told the court in documents filed last week.

U.S. Attorney Joon Kim asked for a 21- to 27-month prison sentence. “Although the defendant’s self-destructive path from United States Congressman to felon is indisputably sad, his crime is serious and his demonstrated need for deterrence is real,’’ federal prosecutors argued in a pre-sentencing memo.

Weiner pleaded guilty in May in hopes of receiving a reduced sentence.

In 1999, Weiner won the congressional seat being vacated by his mentor, now-Sen. Charles Schumer. His wedding in 2010 to Abedin was officiated by former President Clinton. But his career repeatedly was derailed over sexually explicit texts to women he met on the internet. In the case of the high school girl, he also conducted long video interviews over Skype in which he asked the girl to disrobe and discussed sexual topics with her.

CAPTION NFL players on Sunday made a point of demonstrating during the national anthem. The Trump administration announced a new travel ban Sunday. What would happen if a war broke out between the U.S. and North Korea? The Mitchell Caverns in the Mojave Desert closed to the public in 2011, but they will reopen to tourists in November. Credits: Irfan Khan / KTLA NFL players on Sunday made a point of demonstrating during the national anthem. The Trump administration announced a new travel ban Sunday. What would happen if a war broke out between the U.S. and North Korea? The Mitchell Caverns in the Mojave Desert closed to the public in 2011, but they will reopen to tourists in November. Credits: Irfan Khan / KTLA CAPTION NFL players on Sunday made a point of demonstrating during the national anthem. The Trump administration announced a new travel ban Sunday. What would happen if a war broke out between the U.S. and North Korea? The Mitchell Caverns in the Mojave Desert closed to the public in 2011, but they will reopen to tourists in November. Credits: Irfan Khan / KTLA NFL players on Sunday made a point of demonstrating during the national anthem. The Trump administration announced a new travel ban Sunday. What would happen if a war broke out between the U.S. and North Korea? The Mitchell Caverns in the Mojave Desert closed to the public in 2011, but they will reopen to tourists in November. Credits: Irfan Khan / KTLA CAPTION Hundreds are dead after a devastating earthquake hit central Mexico. Hurricane Maria left a historic trail of destruction across Puerto Rico. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has sought documents related to President Trump's actions while in the White House. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. A new effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is underway. Hulu scores big with "The Handmaid's Tale." DACA parents tell their stories. Hundreds are dead after a devastating earthquake hit central Mexico. Hurricane Maria left a historic trail of destruction across Puerto Rico. Special Counsel Robert Mueller has sought documents related to President Trump's actions while in the White House. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. A new effort to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act is underway. Hulu scores big with "The Handmaid's Tale." DACA parents tell their stories. CAPTION This division title is the Dodgers' seventh since 2008, and no other team has won as many over that span. But none of those titles led to a World Series appearance. This division title is the Dodgers' seventh since 2008, and no other team has won as many over that span. But none of those titles led to a World Series appearance. CAPTION President Trump announced new sanctions against North Korea. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. In the moments after Tuesday's earthquake, Mexicans quickly mobilized. Last May, Sen. Bernie Sanders lauded California's proposed single-payer healthcare plan. Credits: Getty / KTLA President Trump announced new sanctions against North Korea. Facebook will share more than 3,000 ads with congressional panels probing election meddling. In the moments after Tuesday's earthquake, Mexicans quickly mobilized. Last May, Sen. Bernie Sanders lauded California's proposed single-payer healthcare plan. Credits: Getty / KTLA CAPTION The secretary of education said authorities had been unable to locate any parents of a girl named Frida Sofia. (Sept. 22, 2017) The secretary of education said authorities had been unable to locate any parents of a girl named Frida Sofia. (Sept. 22, 2017)

barbara.demick@latimes.com

Twitter: @BarbaraDemick