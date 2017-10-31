Several dead, many injured after vehicle drives onto Manhattan bike path

Chaos erupted in New York when a pickup truck slammed into people on a pedestrian bicycle path in Lower Manhattan on Tuesday afternoon, killing several people and causing multiple injuries.

The truck hit the victims near the World Trade Center memorial, officials said. A law enforcement official told the Associated Press that six people were killed and several were injured.

On social media, the New York Police Department reported a suspect exited the truck “displaying imitation firearms and was shot” by police and taken into custody. The suspect’s condition was not immediately available.

Tom Gay, a school photographer, said he was nearby on Warren Street and heard people saying there was an accident, the AP reported.

Gay said he stuck his head around a corner and saw a slender person in a blue track suit running southbound on West Street holding a gun. He said there was a heavyset man pursuing him.

Gay said he heard what sounded like five or six gunshots and the person in the track suit fell to the ground, gun still raised in the air. He said a man came over and kicked the gun out of the person’s hand.

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration this year issued a report titled “Vehicle ramming attacks: Threat landscape, indicators and countermeasures,” which notes that in the last three years, at least 173 people have been killed and more than 700 wounded in 17 ramming attacks around the world.

In June, a careening van plowed into pedestrians on London Bridge before attackers leaped from the vehicle and began stabbing patrons in a nearby nightlife area.

Three months earlier, a man drove his car into pedestrians on London’s Westminster Bridge, killing four and injuring dozens more, before jumping out and fatally stabbing a police officer and being shot dead by other officers.

In December 2016, a man with ties to Islamic State drove a 27-ton truck into a Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 people and injuring 56 others. And in July 2016, as thousands crammed into the streets of Nice, France, for a Bastille Day celebration, another assailant influenced by Islamic State drove a 19-ton cargo truck into a crowd, leaving 86 dead and 434 injured.

