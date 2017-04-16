Manhunt underway for suspect accused of streaming fatal shooting on Facebook Live

A manhunt is underway for a suspect who police say fatally shot a 74-year-old man while streaming the killing live on Facebook.

Law enforcement is searching the Cleveland area and beyond for Steve Stephens, who police say walked up to the man identified as Robert Goodwin and shot him on video, Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said Sunday.

Williams urged Stephens publicly to turn himself into police and not to “do any more harm to anybody.”

“Any problems he is having, we can have a conversation,” Williams said.

In the video, Stephens claimed to have killed more than a dozen other people. Williams said police have not verified that information.

“There are no more victims that we know are tied to him,” Williams said.

The chief also said authorities have been talking with Stephens' friends and family.

“What happened today was senseless,” Williams said.

Authorities say Stephens broadcast the video live on the social media network Sunday afternoon. It was online for about three hours before it was removed from the website. Stephens’ Facebook page has also been removed.

Police say Stephens should be considered armed and dangerous.

Williams said Stephens may be driving a newer model white Ford Fusion. He is described as a black man with a bald head and beard, standing 6-foot-1 and weighing 240 pounds. Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

